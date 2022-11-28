Varun Dhawan once said he love overacting: ‘Mujhe maza aata hai’

Varun was criticised for overreacting by trolls up till a few years ago despite dishing out a lot of hits.

In a conversation with Arbaaz Khan, he once responded to them in a snarky manner.

When Arbaaz informed him that trolls frequently accuse him of acting excessively, Varun had responded to them.

Advertisement

Recently, Varun Dhawan horror-comedy Bhediya was released. The movie had a mediocre start, but is currently expanding thanks to favourable word of mouth. It garnered favourable reviews, and Varun’s portrayal of a guy who becomes a werewolf after being bitten by a mythical wolf was praised for his performance. Varun was criticised for overreacting by trolls up till a few years ago despite dishing out a lot of hits. In a conversation with Arbaaz Khan, he once responded to them in a snarky manner.

Also Read Natasha Dalal ‘loved’ Bhediya, Varun Dhawan jokes Bhediya is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Natasha Dalal's...

Varun had a 2019 appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch. When Arbaaz informed him that trolls frequently accuse him of acting excessively, Varun had responded to them, “Abhi acting aati hai to over kar sakta hu na, nahi aati to nahi kar pata. Over-under wo to film pe depend hai, but mujhe thoda over karne mein maza aata hai, main maza karta hu (I know acting so I can do overacting, I would be able to do overacting if I didn’t know acting. Over or under depends on a film. But I like to do overacting and so I do).”

He further said, “Mujhe hate karne ke liye aapko meri filmein dekhni padengi, to wo mat bhoolna. Jaake mera ticket khareedna, jaake dekhna aur fir hate karna hai to karlo (In order to hate me, you will have to watch my films first. So do not forget to watch my films. Go buy my tickets, watch my films and then you want to hate me, you can).”

However, when the interview’s video clip was recently uploaded on Reddit, few people appeared to be persuaded by his claim. “Quite a poor decision by Varun to make this comment,” someone said. He should maintain his modesty, especially toward moviegoers. Anyone who asserts the obvious reality that he overacts is not a hater, according to another. “Saying he overacts is the view of the audience, not hate,” read one more comment, adding that “the unnecessary answer he provided here is incredibly lame.” However, some people did say that he was “good” in Bhediya.

Also Read Review of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon film Bhediya Varun Dhawan is bitten by a wolf while in Arunachal Pradesh on...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reviews of Bhediya complimented Varun’s performance. “Varun Dhawan is in excellent shape and owns each frame,” it stated. He has literally gone outside the box by experimenting in a different genre and looking so good doing it. His sequences in which he changes from a man to a wolf are both beautiful and terrifying, and his ripped muscles and chiselled torso will give you the chills. He is excellent in both serious and comedic settings.