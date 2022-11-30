Varun Dhawan recalls Ajay Devgn’s counsel after his first flop Film

Varun Dhawan’s recent film, Bhediya, is doing well at the box office.

Varun Dhawan’s recent film, Bhediya, is doing well at the box office and earning favourable reviews. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal star. Vijan’s third horror-comedy after Stree and Roohi is directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun’s Bhediya competed with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. Student Of The Year’s actor named Devgn a ‘rockstar’

Varun appreciated Ajay’s ability to handle success and adversity. The Coolie No. 1 star said he called him after his first disaster (October). Varun likes how he conducts his career, and his expression hasn’t changed. The actor said Ajay is like MS Dhoni for young actors. “I have to say this about him when I had a string of hits and one film didn’t work, he was the first person to call me up and asked how am I doing,” said Dhawan.

“I told him this is the first time (my film has not worked) and he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter, people love you, you are here to stay. It is part and parcel, keep moving on.’ He is an actor I really admire,” Keep going, it’s normal. Main Tera Hero actor admired him.

Varun was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Next, he’ll star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 2023.

