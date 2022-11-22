Varun Dhawan revealed an incident with Sania Mirza’s mother

Kriti Sanon TELLS what it is about Varun Dhawan that she dislikes the most
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya opens November 25. Amar Kaushik's film...
Together with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan is now promoting his new movie, “Bhediya.” Recently, the actor visited the UAE to advertise his movie. Varun shared the sum of his first salary and his intense crush on Sania Mirza in the same interview. However, their initial meeting didn’t exactly go as planned.
His hands shook as he attempted to give Sania’s mother the apple he had just gotten. Sania’s mother then chastised Varun. Because Sania doesn’t like apples, Varun said that Sania’s mother felt he was cracked and questioned who advised him to grab this apple. Fortunately, Sania arrived at that moment and informed her mother that she had asked him to grab it before things got out of hand.
Varun eventually received Rs. 5000 for that advertisement shot. When Kriti asked him if he had the 5000 to buy an apple for Sania, she laughed at him.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.