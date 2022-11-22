Advertisement
Varun Dhawan revealed an incident with Sania Mirza's mother

Varun Dhawan revealed an incident with Sania Mirza’s mother

Articles
Varun Dhawan revealed an incident with Sania Mirza’s mother

Varun Dhawan revealed an incident with Sania Mirza’s mother

Together with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan is now promoting his new movie, “Bhediya.” Recently, the actor visited the UAE to advertise his movie. Varun shared the sum of his first salary and his intense crush on Sania Mirza in the same interview. However, their initial meeting didn’t exactly go as planned.

When Varun was asked about his first payment, the actor said that it was for an ad shoot and that he was working for Mukul Anand’s production company. 300 pairs of shoes were required of him, which he obtained from Linking Road. He also admitted that Sania Mirza had requested an apple from him while he had a major crush on her at the time.

His hands shook as he attempted to give Sania’s mother the apple he had just gotten. Sania’s mother then chastised Varun. Because Sania doesn’t like apples, Varun said that Sania’s mother felt he was cracked and questioned who advised him to grab this apple. Fortunately, Sania arrived at that moment and informed her mother that she had asked him to grab it before things got out of hand.

Varun eventually received Rs. 5000 for that advertisement shot. When Kriti asked him if he had the 5000 to buy an apple for Sania, she laughed at him.

In the current, Varun is a well-known actor. On November 25, “Bhediya,” which was directed by Amar Kaushik, will also be available in 3D.

Next Story