Varun Dhawan says about Citadel, Working with Anees Bazmee

Varun Dhawan’s recent film Bhediya has received rave reviews. The actor’s werewolf-themed performance delighted crowds and critics. Varun Dhawan has interesting forthcoming projects. Citadel, a spy thriller, will be his OTT debut. Varun is in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action flick, according to media.

Varun Dhawan recently spoke about Citadel, his debut project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Right now, I’m going to be shooting something which I will announce very soon. I will start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what it is. Oh man, I reveal everything,”Bhediya actor joked about OTT debut. Varun Dhawan said, “We should talk about this later.”

The actor also said he’s in talks with Anees Bazmee for a new project. “I’ve been wanting to work with Anees sir for a long time. I admire him, like everyone. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something together for a long time and hopefully, it should happen sometime soon. Once it happens, it will be announced. But we are looking forward to working together,” Dhawan.

Coming back to Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ international series. The highly anticipated project, which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly has a star-studded ensemble.

