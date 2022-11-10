Varun Dhawan to perform at IFFI Goa’s opening night; see song list

Varun and Kriti will visit 8 cities beginning November 12.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has everyone’s attention. The film’s trailer has generated a lot of buzz. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal star. The trailer has fans excited to see Varun’s new look. Fans love the movie’s songs and actors’ looks. The actors are on a promotional spree, but we know they go overboard. Varun and Kriti will visit 8 cities beginning November 12. The star will perform at the International Film Festival of India’s opening ceremony.

53rd International Film Festival of India. From November 20 to November 28, it will be held in Goa. Varun Dhawan will perform at IFFI Goa on November 20. We’ve heard he’ll sing Vande Mataram, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo, and Bhediya songs Thumkeshwari and Jungle Mein Kand. If you can’t travel to Goa, his performance will be live-streamed. Varun has started rehearsing and we’re sure fans will love it.

Varun discussed it at India Today Conclave 2022. After being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction, he shut down. The actor also worked hard. Varun said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.”

Adding, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”