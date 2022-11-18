Varun tells Kriti she’s not first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were questioned recently about if they ever lost out on a project because they demanded too much money.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were questioned recently about if they ever lost out on a project because they demanded too much money. Varun stepped in and said his other female co-stars have been taking “that position” for a long time, way before Kriti, while Kriti said she had turned down several films because she wasn’t being paid what she felt was “adequate” and that she was doing so in order to stand up for herself.

The promotion for Varun and Kriti Sanon’s next movie Bhediya, which hits theatres on November 25, is already underway. The horror-comedy was directed by Amar Kaushik and has Dinesh Vijan’s support. The actors opened out about turning down certain films due to the pay in a video that was uploaded on Reddit from an interview they gave as part of the movie’s ongoing promotional campaign.

In the video, Kriti responded in an interview with Radio Nasha when asked about not receiving a project because she “asked for too much money,” “Too much is subjective… I didn’t get a film, no, I said no to it because they were not willing to pay what I felt was enough. But if I love a film enough and I can’t let go of it, then…” Varun chimed in to say, “I was just going to say that. I think every actor, if they love a film so much then money is never going to be a problem… (only) if you love a film.”

Reacting to his statement, Kriti said, “But Varun, honestly speaking, I have realised it the harder way because I used to be like that. You have to strike a balance, because somewhere you have to also value yourself, and you (yourself) have told me this.”

Varun then responded to Kriti, and said, “You have to… When I did films like Badlapur or October, then money was not even a conversation. I just wanted to do those films…” Kriti then said, “I have done many films for way less than what I charge now. I had done that. But there are times, when you feel like you are not being valued enough or people are trying to arm-twist you… then you have to respect yourself…”

Varun then said, “Yes, then you have to take a stand… it happens at all stages, depends on whom you work with.” When Kriti said this happens more with women, Varun ‘fully agreed’ with her and said, “100 percent. I fully agree with her that it does happen with women, when it comes to remuneration, there is suddenly a problem. That’s occurred. But I know a lot of my female co-stars, who are now much happier with the way remunerations are being given out in films.”

When Kriti responded by saying, “That’s also because they are standing up for themselves,” Varun said to her, “They started taking that stand way before you.” When Kriti asked him if he was talking about her seniors, Varun said, “No, no.” Kriti replied, “Ok, then.”

Varun and Kriti’s conversation drew responses from many Redditors. One wrote, “Kriti really thought she was the first actress ever to ask for equal pay. Look at the expression on her face when Varun says you’re not the first one…” Another comment read, “Haha, she (Kriti) was more offended by the fact that her juniors are getting paid more than her.” Another person, seemed to care more about how Varun was speaking to Kriti, and wrote, “Varun speaking over Kriti when she’s saying ‘this happens a lot more to women’ is peak mansplaining…”

In Kriti and Varun’s film Bhediya, Bhaskar (Varun) is bitten by a werewolf and turns into a werewolf on every full moon night. In the movie, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti appears to be a veterinarian.