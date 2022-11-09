Advertisement
  • On November 11, Monica O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi, will debut on the OTT platform
  • Fans adore the trailer that was already made available
  • It is a criminal drama that Vasan Bala wrote, directed, and produced alongside Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil
It’ll be accessible on Netflix. Radhika and the director Vasan Bala discussed a variety of topics in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, including how an actor’s reputation is crucial to landing any role in a movie.

Radhika Apte explains that she was instructed to act like a celebrity:
The Andhadhun actress replied, “There is a specific image that I didn’t want to seek and that would have definitely improved my commercial value, which I was at least told to. When questioned if she was asked to be like a certain star, she answered, Being a star, becoming one, projecting one’s image of one, acting like one, and becoming one do have advantages in society. Also crucial is how you come across to others in the field. It goes beyond how others perceive you in the field. And I decided to go with that. It could have negative effects. It’s not like I’ve misplaced this or that movie, not at all. I’m simply being general. It could have negative effects.

“Those of the things I don’t want to do and that is the big part of the industry I think. I mean it depends on who does it. Some people don’t do it as well. Some love it and enjoy it. I appreciate the fact that they enjoy it. It’s just that I don’t enjoy it. It’s not a comment or anything. It’s just a choice,” she further adds.

Vasan Bala concurs.

O Monica The director of My Darling acknowledged that these discussions do take place during casting. He went on to say, “A lot of privilege conversation happens while casting,” in further detail. I concur. There are several things mentioned, including “Yeh aisa hai,” “Yeh waise hai,” and “Yeh fresh hai,” “Yeh nai hai.” Many idiotic things are circulated. To put your points across once the dust has settled, you really only need to have vision and patience. However, it does occur. A lot of casual conversations can result in persons obtaining or losing parts. It is real. But you know that if you have undeniable talent and the ability to move forward, nobody can stop you.

