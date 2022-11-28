Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal amused Govinda Naam Mera crew during shot

Articles
  • Vicky Kaushal’s new song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera.
  • Everyone talking about his dancing.
  • Fans can’t wait to watch the film’s trailer.
Vicky Kaushal’s new song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera has everyone talking about his dancing. We bet fans can’t take their eyes off Kiara Advani in this song. Vicky and Kiara have never done a song like this, so it’s creating hype. Fans can’t wait to watch the film’s trailer, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky made all his followers groove with his crazy dance moves in Bijli, and he even DJed on the set for his crew.
A source told India Today that Govinda Naam Mera’s shoot was halted when it rained excessively during one of the outdoor dates. Vicky Kaushal made sure the staff was entertained with music to avoid boredom and demotivation. Tea and vada pavs were also requested, according to the source. Not great?

Vicky Kaushal plays a dance choreographer in the highly anticipated project, which will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar star in Shashank Khaitan’s film, which also features Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, and Dayanand Shetty. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios create Govinda Naam Mera.

Also Read

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal reteam for new film
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal reteam for new film

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani are in Govinda Naam Mera....

