Vicky Kaushal nails Chikni Chameli’s hook step

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a popular Bollywood couple. The newlyweds have been sharing adorable, love-filled Instagram photos since December. The two often encourage and support each other’s work. Vicky Kaushal co-stars with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky was seen dancing to Chikni Chameli at the Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch.

Vicky Kaushal attended the trailer launch with Kiara and Bhumi. Karan Johar hosted a game where contestants had to guess and perform song hooks. KJo says Vicky will sing Katrina Kaif’s hits in a viral video. Vicky dances to Kala Chashma. He nailed Katrina’s Chikni Chameli hook step.

Katrina Kaif shared the Govinda Naam Mera trailer and praised the team. She said, “Fun!” Vicky replied, “My Love,” with a heart emoji. Vicky left the Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch. He smiled and said, “Accha laga” when asked what Katrina thought of the movie’s poster. Vicky replied, “Aap log produce karo” when asked if they’d share screen space in the future.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani star. Shashank Khaitan wrote and directed Dharma Productions’ film.

