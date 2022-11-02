Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’

Vicky Kaushal has provided the first review of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot

He watched it with Katrina Kaif after attending a screening of the film

Vicky Kaushal wrote an honest review of the film. Taking it to his Instagram, the actor added the poster of the film to his story and wrote, “Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhattar @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhiu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.”

A number of well-known individuals, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Neliima Azeem, Rasika Duggal, Elli Avram, and Aahana Kumra, were present at the premiere. Following the release of Phone Bhoot, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Tiger 3, which will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is expected to be released somewhere around the festival of Diwali in 2023.