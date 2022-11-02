Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’

Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’

Articles
Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’

Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’

Advertisement
  • Vicky Kaushal has provided the first review of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot
  • He watched it with Katrina Kaif after attending a screening of the film

Vicky Kaushal wrote an honest review of the film. Taking it to his Instagram, the actor added the poster of the film to his story and wrote, “Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhattar @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhiu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.”

Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaifs Phone Bhoot

A number of well-known individuals, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Neliima Azeem, Rasika Duggal, Elli Avram, and Aahana Kumra, were present at the premiere.

Following the release of Phone Bhoot, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Tiger 3, which will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is expected to be released somewhere around the festival of Diwali in 2023.

Also Read

Phone Bhoot and Chacha Chaudhary join hands for a comic series
Phone Bhoot and Chacha Chaudhary join hands for a comic series

For our young comic book fans, we are excited to work together...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story