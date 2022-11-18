Vicky Kaushal will remember Into The Wild With Bear Grylls forever

Vicky Kaushal episode on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will premiere on TV.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Discovery Channel India shared the promo on Thursday.

The trailer of the 2021 episode showed Vicky’s adventurous side as he explored life underwater with aquatic animals and plants.

Advertisement

Actor Vicky Kaushal episode on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will premiere on TV. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Discovery Channel India shared the promo on Thursday. The trailer of the 2021 episode showed Vicky’s adventurous side as he explored life underwater with aquatic animals and plants. Vicky re-shared the post by discovery channel India via Instagram Stories. He called it ‘an experience to remember.’ In 2021, Vicky was seen on the show and had revealed his major fear of deep sea.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video getting a champi from his mom On Instagram, actor Vicky Kaushal posted a heartfelt message to wish his...

In the promo, Vicky swam underwater. He explored aquatic life with whales, sharks and fishes. He also said, “Never in my life I thought I’d be doing this.” Adventurer Bear Grylls accompanied him underwater.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Discovery Channel India (@discoverychannelin) Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, Discovery channel India wrote, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with @beargrylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal, Premiers Monday, 21st November, 8 PM on Discovery Channel India. @vickykaushal09.” Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Yayay excited for this one!!” Another one wrote, “Extraordinary work on the copy and caption.” Other person dropped heart emojis on the post.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal uses fun video with Karan to herald debut of Govinda Naam Mera Vicky Kaushal uses a fun video with Karan to herald the debut...

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky shared Bear Grylls’ post with promo and wrote, “An experience to remember. Cheers @beargrylls!” His episode will on November 21 on Discovery Channel India.

Vicky has many projects in the pipeline. He has director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Dharma Productions’ Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.