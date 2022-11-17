Vijay Deverakonda and his mother pledges to donate their organs

Vijay Deverakonda has joined the list of famous people who have agreed to donate their organs to people in need.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has joined the list of famous people who have agreed to donate their organs to people in need. He recently attended a function where he made it known that he and his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, had registered for the honorable deed. On the internet, a video of him from that day is making the rounds and winning the hearts of many.

Vijay Deverakonda said, “Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. It’s incredible that there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, doctors were talking about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries.”

“I think, I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation,” he further added in the video.

Vijay Deverakonda | Encouraging Organ Donation at Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program, PACE Hospitals #VijayDeverakonda #livertransplant #pacehospitals pic.twitter.com/iIUneNPb6w Advertisement — PACE Hospitals (@PACEHospitals) November 16, 2022

Vijay has previously participated in charitable events. Many people on social media have praised his decision. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “Man with pure heart.” “More respect and love to you Vijay,” added another one. Some also called him an ‘inspiration.’

In Liger, Vijay was last spotted standing next to Ananya Panday. Despite being his official Bollywood debut, the movie struggled at the box office due to boycott requests and other issues. His upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi will be the next time viewers see him. He will work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu again in the movie. Previously, they collaborated on Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.