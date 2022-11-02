Vijay Deverakonda and Sharvari Wagh to star in a film

Sharvari Wagh was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

She debuted in Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye.

Last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh was stunning. Her performance was lauded. Sharvari, who debuted in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, may soon star in another exciting project. she will work with handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda. The star appeared in Liger with Ananya Panday. The movie bombed.

Sharvari Wagh-Vijay Deverakonda collaboration

Sharvari and Vijay’s set photo was leaked to us. Both actors are stylish in the photo. Sources said,”Sharvari was spotted jetting off to Hyderabad earlier this week and we are now trying to add two plus two. It will definitely be a treat to watch Sharvari and Vijay together as they make for a fresh pairing.” Their collaboration will excite fans. Just watch!

After visiting Maldives with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay made headlines. Many fans noticed the actress wearing Vijay’s sunglasses in one of the pictures from their secret getaway, even though they didn’t share any.

Jana Gana Mana is Vijay’s next film. His second film with Puri Jagannadh after Liger. He may star in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next.