Welcome 2, Awara Paagal Deewana 2 without Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar won’t star in Hera Pheri 3 because he didn’t like the script.

Firoz Nadiadwala wants to make Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay Kumar.

Firoz was hurt when Akshay Kumar said he was leaving Hera Pheri 3 due to the script.

Akshay Kumar’s absence from Hera Pheri 3 shocked and confused fans. Akshay Kumar won’t star in Hera Pheri 3 because he didn’t like the script. Akshay Kumar reportedly quoted a high price, so the makers signed Kartik Aaryan. A report claims producer Firoz Nadiadwala wants to make Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Akshay Kumar refused to lower his price for Hera Pheri 3, so Firoz Nadiadwala cast Kartik Aaryan. Akshay was hurt about not being in Hera Pheri 3 because the franchise is important to him, a source said. “However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can’t be a one-way street; it’s not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration,” said a source.

Firoz reportedly tried to reason with Akshay but failed. Kartik Aaryan was Firoz’s only option for Hera Pheri 3. Firoz was hurt when Akshay Kumar said he’s leaving Hera Pheri 3 due to the script.“After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he’s exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now,” source said.

Akshay Kumar has fond memories of Hera Pheri. He’s sad that a third instalment took so long. Hera Pheri 3 was offered to him, but he didn’t like the screenplay or script, so he declined.