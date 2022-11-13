Why Amitabh Bachchan won’t attend Rakesh Kumar’s funeral

Rakesh Kumar died on November 10 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer.

Rakesh Kumar died on November 10 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. Source reports that a prayer meeting will be held in Andheri today, November 13. Rakesh Kumar’s wife and kids survive him. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the late director in many films, wrote an emotional tribute on Saturday. He’s hesitant to attend the funeral.

Amitabh said: “Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on ‘ZANJEER’ .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi. One by one they all leave.. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget .. his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth..and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.. ”

Amitabh Bachchan says he’s hesitant to go to Rakesh Kumar’s funeral

Further, Amitabh continued: “A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered.. !”

On the Work in front, Amitabh is enjoying Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai’s success. Next, he’ll star alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The Cheeni Kum actor also has the Hindi remake of the American movie, The Intern with Deepika Padukone in the lead.

