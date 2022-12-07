Advertisement
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk

  • Alia film Gangubai Kathiawadi is up for Oscars.
  • Alia said she had never walked the streets of Kamathipura before the project.
  • She discovered Gangubai through Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Alia Bhatt is winning. Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is up for Oscars and BAFTAs. Alia plays Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Everyone praised Alia Bhatt’s performance as Gangubai. In a recent interview, she revealed the great things she learned from Gangubai.

Alia Bhatt was asked about Gangubai’s talents in a Variety interview. Alia said she had never walked the streets of Kamathipura before working on the project. She said she discovered Gangubai through Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s discussions and viewpoint.

“The positive things that I learned from her, which is actually very, very similar to my personality is that she never let that childlike innocence go, even though she was fighting this big bad world, and being a part of this big bad world, so to speak. Her innocence and her vulnerability was intact, despite having to play this very strong role for these women,”Her innocence and fragility were retained despite her forceful role. She noted that it gave her courage to speak in a large room, something she’d been hesitant to do since she was young.

 

“I’m constantly told how young I am and it’s always been that way since I started working. So very often, I would just feel a little nervous to speak my mind or say anything, because I was so young, you just feel like you don’t really have a place in the room. That’s something that it gave me – a lot of confidence to speak and to go with my gut and to say what I need to say. That’s one thing that I felt very strongly from this character,” Alia felt this from the character.

On the Work in Front, Alia Bhatt has upcoming projects. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It’s due April 28, 2023. Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will be Alia’s Hollywood debut.

Also Read

Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?
Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Alia Bhatt and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child....

