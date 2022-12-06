Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu shares first picture of her new born daughter
Bipasha Basu shared the first family portrait on Instagram of her daughter....
Bipasha Basu may have stayed out of the spotlight, but still updates her admirers on social media. The actress is starting a new chapter. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had a daughter in November. The couple announced the baby’s birth and name on social media. Bipasha shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday.
Bipasha Basu shows off Devi
Bipasha showed fans Devi and her dad Karan. The dad-and-daughter duo naps. Devi wears a pink dress and mittens in the photo. Her clothing matches her pillow. Karan sleeps next Devi. The photo depicts love. “This is love My heart … @iamksgofficial & Devi #fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #blessed #durgadurga #newparents.”
Karan uploaded the photo and remarked, “My strawberry.”
Fans dropped heart emoticons when she uploaded the photo. Fan: “this picture is soo pure.” Fan: “Beautiful.”
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja delivered a present for Bipasha and Karan’s daughter Devi. “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. – Sonam, Anand and Vayu.”
The couple announced their daughter’s birth with a note. “12.11.22. Grover Devi Basu Bipasha and Karan: “12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.” Instagram caption: “Blessed.”
