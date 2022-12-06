Advertisement
Edition: English
Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover

  • Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had a daughter in November.
  • The couple announced the baby’s birth and name on social media.
  • Bipasha shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday.
Bipasha Basu may have stayed out of the spotlight, but still updates her admirers on social media. The actress is starting a new chapter. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had a daughter in November. The couple announced the baby’s birth and name on social media. Bipasha shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bipasha Basu shows off Devi
Bipasha showed fans Devi and her dad Karan. The dad-and-daughter duo naps. Devi wears a pink dress and mittens in the photo. Her clothing matches her pillow. Karan sleeps next Devi. The photo depicts love. “This is love My heart … @iamksgofficial & Devi #fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #blessed #durgadurga #newparents.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Karan uploaded the photo and remarked, “My strawberry.”

 

 

Fans dropped heart emoticons when she uploaded the photo. Fan: “this picture is soo pure.”  Fan: “Beautiful.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja delivered a present for Bipasha and Karan’s daughter Devi. “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. – Sonam, Anand and Vayu.”

The couple announced their daughter’s birth with a note. “12.11.22. Grover Devi Basu  Bipasha and Karan: “12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.”  Instagram caption: “Blessed.”

