Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Divya Aggarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar engagement pictures

Divya Aggarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar engagement pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Divya Aggarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar engagement pictures

Divya Aggarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar engagement pictures

Advertisement
  • Divya Aggarwal declared her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar.
  • She shared love images with him.
  • The post was swamped with congratulatory sentiments for her.
Advertisement

Divya Aggarwal celebrated her birthday lately and also declared her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar public with her latest Instagram post. She shared love images with him and dubbed herself ‘his baico (wife)’ in the post. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have separated.

Divya and Apurva can be seen hugging each other in the images that she published on Monday. In one photo, Divya shows off her ring, and in another, he kisses her forehead.

She posted photos and commented, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His ‘baico’. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone.”
The post was swamped with congratulatory sentiments for her. Pavitra Punia wrote,  “Oh my Godddddddddddd, oh my Goddddd, oh my Goddddddd, yessssss. You guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_offfficial @apurva.insta.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Advertisement

Anchor Shefali Bagga also wrote,  “Soooo happy for you both ajao Dubai dubara party karte h (Come to Dubai, let us party again).” Actor Rakshanda Khan commented, “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I’m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Divya had announced her separation from Varun Sood terminating their four-year-long relationship. She remarked in an Instagram picture in March, “Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Also Read

Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar
Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar

Padgaonkar is said to own a number of restaurants in Mumbai. Apurva...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Shania Twain says
Shania Twain says "I Miss My Mother at These Moments" while receiving awards
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Lizzo's mother gives her the People's Champion Award: I'm so proud of her
Lizzo's mother gives her the People's Champion Award: I'm so proud of her
Ranveer Singh says Deepika padukone is 'very gharelu'
Ranveer Singh says Deepika padukone is 'very gharelu'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story