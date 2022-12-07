Divya Aggarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar engagement pictures

Divya Aggarwal declared her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar.

She shared love images with him.

The post was swamped with congratulatory sentiments for her.

Advertisement

Divya Aggarwal celebrated her birthday lately and also declared her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar public with her latest Instagram post. She shared love images with him and dubbed herself ‘his baico (wife)’ in the post. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have separated.

Divya and Apurva can be seen hugging each other in the images that she published on Monday. In one photo, Divya shows off her ring, and in another, he kisses her forehead.

She posted photos and commented, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His ‘baico’. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone.”

The post was swamped with congratulatory sentiments for her. Pavitra Punia wrote, “Oh my Godddddddddddd, oh my Goddddd, oh my Goddddddd, yessssss. You guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_offfficial @apurva.insta.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) Advertisement

Anchor Shefali Bagga also wrote, “Soooo happy for you both ajao Dubai dubara party karte h (Come to Dubai, let us party again).” Actor Rakshanda Khan commented, “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I’m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Divya had announced her separation from Varun Sood terminating their four-year-long relationship. She remarked in an Instagram picture in March, “Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Also Read Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar Padgaonkar is said to own a number of restaurants in Mumbai. Apurva...