Hrithik Roshan, and other star kids pose with Reena Roy in photo

  • Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, and others with Reena.
  • Reena Roy’s 1970s photo reminds followers of Sonakshi Sinha.
  • Reena Roy smiled in a photo with 70s kids.
Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina, Ekta, Tusshar, Ahlam, Shadaab, Twinkle, and Rinki Khanna with Reena Roy in Kashmir.Hrithik, Sunaina, Ekta, Tusshar, Ahlam, Shadaab, Twinkle, and Rinki Khanna with Reena Roy in Kashmir.Reena Roy’s 1970s photo reminds followers of Sonakshi Sinha. With Reena are Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Reddit has uncovered a childhood photo of Bollywood stars with legendary actor Reena Roy. Hrithik, Sunaina, Ekta, and Tusshar star. Ahlam Khan, Shadaab Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Rinki Khanna join them. Likewise: Sonakshi Sinha feared reading her father’s biography.

Reena Roy smiled in a photo with 70s kids. Hrithik sits with Sunaina. Jeetendra’s kids, Ekta and Tusshar, appear with Amjad Khan’s daughter and son, Ahlam and Shadaab. Twinkle Khanna poses with her sister Rinki while wearing a cast.

Many people commented that Reena Roy reminded them of Sonakshi Sinha. User:  “When Sonakshi Sinha time travels.”“I don’t know why the kids are grouped around Reena but so much mom energy! And such a glowing face,” Someone said,  “Twinkle is so cute as always !!”

Tusshar Kapoor posted the photo years ago. During the 1970s in Kashmir, he said. “Child’s play….with a veteran senior actress of that era, Reena Roy! If I’m not wrong it’s good old Srinagar (Kashmir) in the rocking 70’s! Pic Courtesy: @bollywoodirect #majorthrow,” he wrote.

Sonakshi’s been compared to Reena Roy before. Sonakshi made headlines with her resemblance to Reena, who co-starred with her father Shatrughan Sinha in Kaalicharan, Vishwanath, and Be Reham.

