Jackky Bhagnani with KGF directors on board for mission Eagle

  • Jackky Bhagnani has hired KGF action director Anbu Arivu.
  • Jagan Shakti-directed Eagle has begun filming with Tiger Shroff on December 6.
  • Pooja Entertainment’s next will star Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan.
Jackky Bhagnani has hired KGF action director Anbu Arivu, the film will be one of the largest action movies and will begin production in December. The Jagan Shakti-directed Eagle has begun filming with Tiger Shroff on December 6. Pooja Entertainment’s next will star Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan. Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have hired KGF action director Anbu Arivu.

“On Saturday, Tiger took off from Mumbai to commence the shooting for Eagle. The film went on floors on December 6 with an action-packed schedule, which is designed by KGF fame, Anbu Arivu. While Tiger has done larger-than-life action pieces in multiple films to cement his position as an action star, team Eagle is looking to explore a different form of action in this one. Anbu Arivu has designed some spectacular set pieces for Eagle,” a source said.

Sara Ali Khan may join Tiger on Eagle’s first schedule. “Both the leads will be seen performing some larger-than-life stunts in this action entertainer, set against the backdrop of science fiction,” a source said. Multiple actors are in talks to play the film’s negative lead.  a source said.

Tiger will join Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by the Bhagnanis. Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha play the film’s female leads. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in India, the UAE, and Europe.

Anbu Arivu has worked on Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram, Shankar’s RC 15 with Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar “Jackky Bhagnani, Jagan Shakti, and the entire team were clear to get the biggest action director of India on board Eagle, as they wish to create a unique larger-than-life experience in this mission-based action thriller,” a source said.

