Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of THIS habit

Kajol’s Salaam Venky has everyone’s attention.

Her film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan.

After marriage, Kajol gained 8 kgs in 2 months.

Advertisement

Kajol‘s Salaam Venky has everyone’s attention. Her film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Mashable, the actress described her early married life. In 2 months, Kajol gained 8 kg. The cause is hilarious.

After marriage, Kajol gained 8 kgs in 2 months

Bollywood’s most popular coupling is Kajol and Ajay Devgn. In 1999, they wed. In early marriage, the actress gorged on parathas, a popular Punjabi dish. Parathas were cooked with aloo, kachche aloo, paneer, and gobhi, and served with butter. She gained 8 kg in two months before realising what was happening. “ Dieting ka D bhi nahi pata tha,” she stated.

Kajol also talked about her friendship with Veena Devgn, developed over 23 years of marriage and fish-eating and crab-cleaning experiences. She taught Ayurveda-style eating while describing her earthy Indian practice of eating with her fingers.

Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and Ahana Kumra feature in Revathy’s Salaam Venky. Aamir Khan makes a cameo. The movie opens on December 9, 2022. Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal’s BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios produced the film on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient Kolavennu Venkatesh (DMD).

Also Read Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here Kajol was asked if she planned to work with SRK. Kajol is...