Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit

Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit

Articles
Advertisement
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit

Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of THIS habit

Advertisement
  • Kajol’s Salaam Venky has everyone’s attention.
  • Her film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan.
  • After marriage, Kajol gained 8 kgs in 2 months.
Advertisement

Kajol‘s Salaam Venky has everyone’s attention. Her film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Mashable, the actress described her early married life. In 2 months, Kajol gained 8 kg. The cause is hilarious.

After marriage, Kajol gained 8 kgs in 2 months
Bollywood’s most popular coupling is Kajol and Ajay Devgn. In 1999, they wed. In early marriage, the actress gorged on parathas, a popular Punjabi dish. Parathas were cooked with aloo, kachche aloo, paneer, and gobhi, and served with butter. She gained 8 kg in two months before realising what was happening. “ Dieting ka D bhi nahi pata tha,” she stated.

Kajol also talked about her friendship with Veena Devgn, developed over 23 years of marriage and fish-eating and crab-cleaning experiences. She taught Ayurveda-style eating while describing her earthy Indian practice of eating with her fingers.

Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and Ahana Kumra feature in Revathy’s Salaam Venky. Aamir Khan makes a cameo. The movie opens on December 9, 2022. Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal’s BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios produced the film on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient Kolavennu Venkatesh (DMD).

Also Read

Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here

Kajol was asked if she planned to work with SRK. Kajol is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nikita Dutta said she want each year to be better
Nikita Dutta said she want each year to be better
Bigg Boss 16: Wild card contestant declares,
Bigg Boss 16: Wild card contestant declares, "I'm not going to be a part of any gang"
Shaan Shahid shares his views on high rate of divorces in showbiz
Shaan Shahid shares his views on high rate of divorces in showbiz
Lenny Hochstein declares that he will
Lenny Hochstein declares that he will "be single" soon
Lindsie Chrisley breaks her silence over her parents' prison terms, Todd and Julie
Lindsie Chrisley breaks her silence over her parents' prison terms, Todd and Julie
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story