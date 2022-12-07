Advertisement
Edition: English
Katrina Kaif is having fun in the Hills during the winter season

Articles
  • Katrina Kaif is currently in the hills with her spouse Vicky Kaushal.
  • On Instagram, she published photos of herself wearing a sweater and shining in the light.
  • Katrina Kaif wears a beige sweater with red and yellow flowers.
It’s once again sweater weather. Even Bollywood celebrities are enjoying this weather, and we’re not complaining as we get to see some wonderful photographs of them showing their winter glow and stylish winter clothing. Katrina Kaif is currently in the hills with spouse Vicky Kaushal. On Instagram, she published photos of herself wearing a sweater and shining in the light. We adore that these photos are taken by her husband Vicky.

Katrina Kaif shares images from the hills
In the images, Katrina Kaif wears a beige sweater with red and yellow flowers. She teamed it with blue denim. With minimum makeup and straight long hair left open, the actress looked stunning in the light. In the first photo, Katrina looks at the camera with a smile. In the following shot, she’s looking down, and in the last, she’s gazing up and smiling. Sharing these photographs, the actress remarked “Pahadon mein…” and credited her hubby.

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
