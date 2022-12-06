Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal.

After keeping their romance secret, the couple married in Rajasthan in December.

The actress was spotted today at Mumbai airport, ahead of their first anniversary.

Katrina entered Mumbai airport on Tuesday. She went casual. The actress wears a blue oversized t-shirt and tattered pants in the video. She wore minimal makeup, sunglasses, and curls. In all blue, the actress looked fresh.

Fans fawned over her after her video went viral. Fan: “Her simplicity no expensive dress no stylish dress still looking beautiful.” “She looks so goooddd.” said another enthusiast.

Katrina, who runs a cosmetics line, is launching a health and wellness brand. Media stated she’s starting a new business. Source: “Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina’s personality & she is very excited about it.”

On the Work in front, Last seen in Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next up: Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Diwali 2023 is the releasing date. Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra are upcoming.

