Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport

Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport

Articles
Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport

Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport

Advertisement
  • Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal.
  • After keeping their romance secret, the couple married in Rajasthan in December.
  • The actress was spotted today at Mumbai airport, ahead of their first anniversary.
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal. After keeping their romance secret, the couple married in Rajasthan in December. The actress was spotted today at Mumbai airport, ahead of their first anniversary. Katrina’s style never disappoints.

Katrina entered Mumbai airport on Tuesday. She went casual. The actress wears a blue oversized t-shirt and tattered pants in the video. She wore minimal makeup, sunglasses, and curls. In all blue, the actress looked fresh.

Fans fawned over her after her video went viral. Fan: “Her simplicity no expensive dress no stylish dress still looking beautiful.” “She looks so goooddd.”  said another enthusiast.

Katrina, who runs a cosmetics line, is launching a health and wellness brand. Media stated she’s starting a new business. Source: “Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina’s personality & she is very excited about it.”

On the Work in front, Last seen in Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next up: Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Diwali 2023 is the releasing date. Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra are upcoming.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif will launch her health & wellness company soon
Katrina Kaif will launch her health & wellness company soon

Katrina Kaif will launch her health & wellness company soon. Katrina has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
The fourth season of
The fourth season of "Titans" has a full "Infinity War" finale
Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress
Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
How
How "Willow" rewrites the rules for fantasy arranged marriage
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story