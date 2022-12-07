Advertisement
Nikita Dutta said she want each year to be better

Articles
  • Nikita Dutta would rather work than plan for the New Year.
  • Dutta says I’m not against the idea of getting married at all.
  • Dutta will finish Dange after her Marathi flick.
Nikita Dutta would rather work than plan for the New Year.“It’s such a relief that I’ll be out of town shooting for my Marathi debut film in Cochin, and as it is, my family is travelling abroad for two months. How I had wished to be head-down in work. So, everything fell just right into place for me. Otherwise, I get this FOMO of what I am going to do for Christmas or New Year,”The Big Bull and Dybukk actor gets FOMO about Christmas and New Year’s.
Dutta was released in theatres and online.  “I am enjoying these back-to-back releases as all this work was supposed to happen last year but got pushed due to the pandemic. Thankfully, my films including Rocket Gang and OTT series Khakee… could reach the viewers. Nonetheless, the pandemic has taught me one thing, that is to not to fly too high. I want each year to be better than the previous one work-wise but after 2020, I know we just can’t plan enough.”

Dutta says “I’m not against the idea of getting married at all. It’s really unfortunate that I haven’t found somebody with whom I am ready to spend the rest of my life. So, the day I’ll find my Mr Right, I am sure I’ll probably get married. Till then my work is keeping me settled and happy. As it is there is no family pressure. In fact, they have been very supportive so I think jab hona hoga tab hoga.”

Dutta will finish Dange after her Marathi flick.

