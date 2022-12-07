Priyanka Chopra says she is getting equal pay for her work

She received equal pay for the first time in her 22-year career for her role in Citadel.

Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra is a fan favourite. She’s famous worldwide, not only in India. Her admirers love her and she’s popular. Priyanka came to India for a function and drew attention. Many Bollywood women have talked about wage equity and said they make less than their male co-stars. The global diva said she received equal pay for the first time in her 22-year career for her role in Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood career spans 22 years. She’s in 60 Bollywood films. She is one of the few Indian actors to create a name in the US entertainment business. She has never experienced salary parity in Bollywood. She’d get 10% of her male co-compensation. actor’s “It [the pay gap] is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood,”said. Priyanka, “my generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay]. We’ve asked, but we’ve not got it.”

As a young actor in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra accepted patriarchy as normal. She said it was fine to wait for hours on set while her male co-stars shot whenever they pleased.

On the Work in Front, Priyanka Chopra has 83.6 million Instagram followers. Chopra has several upcoming projects. Chopra next appears in ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Later, she’ll star with Richard Madden in Amazon’s thriller Citadel. She’ll next appear in Farhan Akhtar’s film starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This film will shoot soon.

