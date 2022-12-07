Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy at Red Sea IFF Award

Articles
  • Ranbir Kapoor stunned at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
  • The event began on December 1 and continues until December 10.
  • Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman attended Day 1.

Ranbir Kapoor stunned at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The event began on December 1 and continues until December 10. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman attended Day 1. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor later attended. Ranbir Kapoor has checked in.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as Bollywood’s Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the festival. Many got selfies with him.

He wore a navy check-print blazer and white shirt to the film festival. He rocked black shades.

Barfi actor landed at airport under strong security before event. Some accounts say he was saved from fans.

Ranbir Kapoor fans will remember 2022. He married Alia Bhatt in April. In November, the couple had a daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor next appears in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He’ll appear with Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled film. His schedule is full.

