Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure

  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform a song in the film’s teaser.
  • Now, he’s shared a Current Laga Re promo.
  • Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the Cirkus trailer.
Ranveer Singh‘s next film Cirkus has generated excitement. Fans enjoy the trailer and posters. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform a unique song in the film’s teaser. Now, he’s shared a Current Laga Re promo. Ranveer Singh wears all-black in the song preview, while Deepika wears pink and green. “Get ready for the most electrifying song with the queen of entertainment,”  appears as Deepika and Ranveer dance.
Ranveer Singh captioned,  “Current Laga Re. The song drops tomorrow.”
Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the Cirkus trailer. The trailer begins with “Electric Man” performing a circus feat. The trick backfires, sending him to the 1960s. He’s misidentified as an electrician (his doppelganger). Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde also star. Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee co-star.

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared the Cirkus teaser and announced a Christmas release.  Ranveer Singh stated “Welcome to our world. Trailer coming out on 2nd December.”

Ranveer Singh previously posted photos with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. “Let the madness begin.”  he captioned.

Ranveer Singh’s third project with Rohit Shetty. Simmba and Sooryavanshi was their debut film together. The Comedy Of Errors remakes Cirkus opens on December 23.

