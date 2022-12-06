Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style

Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style

Articles
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style

Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style

Advertisement
  • The actor said he’s always been ‘atrangi’ in a recent interview.
  • Ranveer Singh feared being evaluated for his style.
  • He’s always liked avant-garde items.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is one of the few Bollywood actors who isn’t frightened of unorthodox approaches. Ranveer consistently pushes sartorial limits, from patterned outfits to pleated skirts and edgy designs. We adore how confidently he pulls off offbeat or unorthodox looks. The actor said he’s always been ‘atrangi’ in a recent interview.

Ranveer Singh feared being evaluated for his style
Ranveer recently told Esquire Singapore that he subverts and challenges traditions. He’s always liked avant-garde items. Initially, he feared judgement and didn’t express himself truthfully. “As far as my personal style is concerned: I wasn’t always confident about expressing myself authentically as a celebrity, because I was afraid of being judged. I’d ask myself: What is an actor in the Indian film industry supposed to wear?” said Ranveer.

He’d wear whatever was on the mannequins and shop at high-street labels. “But I wasn’t always like that. Somewhere along the way in grappling with my newfound fame, I forgot who I’d always been—which is atrangi,”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Advertisement

Young men tell Ranveer he’s the reason they’re confident wearing anything.  “It’s given them a chance to shed their conditioning and have men become more comfortable. They can show emotions, they can wear colours, they can express themselves, they can be openly supportive of their spouses, etc,” he said.

On the Work in front, Ranveer Singh’s next film is Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez star in the 2022 film. Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra co-star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Next April 28.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh’s sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
Ranveer Singh’s sister photoshopped him on YRF posters

Ranveer Singh is a popular actor in Bollywood. Through films like 83...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
How
How "Willow" rewrites the rules for fantasy arranged marriage
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story