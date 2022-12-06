Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style

The actor said he’s always been ‘atrangi’ in a recent interview.

Ranveer Singh feared being evaluated for his style.

He’s always liked avant-garde items.

Ranveer Singh is one of the few Bollywood actors who isn’t frightened of unorthodox approaches. Ranveer consistently pushes sartorial limits, from patterned outfits to pleated skirts and edgy designs. We adore how confidently he pulls off offbeat or unorthodox looks. The actor said he’s always been ‘atrangi’ in a recent interview.

Ranveer recently told Esquire Singapore that he subverts and challenges traditions. He’s always liked avant-garde items. Initially, he feared judgement and didn’t express himself truthfully. “As far as my personal style is concerned: I wasn’t always confident about expressing myself authentically as a celebrity, because I was afraid of being judged. I’d ask myself: What is an actor in the Indian film industry supposed to wear?” said Ranveer.

He’d wear whatever was on the mannequins and shop at high-street labels. “But I wasn’t always like that. Somewhere along the way in grappling with my newfound fame, I forgot who I’d always been—which is atrangi,”

Young men tell Ranveer he’s the reason they’re confident wearing anything. “It’s given them a chance to shed their conditioning and have men become more comfortable. They can show emotions, they can wear colours, they can express themselves, they can be openly supportive of their spouses, etc,” he said.

On the Work in front, Ranveer Singh’s next film is Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez star in the 2022 film. Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra co-star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Next April 28.

