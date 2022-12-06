Ranveer Singh’s sister photoshopped him on YRF posters

Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh is a popular actor in Bollywood.
  • Through films like 83 and Gully Boy, he’s created a name for himself.
  • The actor also shared how he and Deepika Padukone have worked their way up in the industry.
Ranveer Singh is a popular actor in Bollywood. Through films like 83 and Gully Boy, he’s created a name for himself. The Cirkus trailer has fans pumped. During an interview with Esquire Singapore, he disclosed that his sister photoshopped his face onto YRF posters.

‘I manifested’
Ranveer Singh recounted a day “My sister had photoshopped my face onto two posters of Yash Raj Films and she had even photoshopped my face on to a person holding a Filmfare award. This is years before I even got the call to work with Yash Raj. So, I did manifest it. I hustled hard and created my own luck.” The actor also shared how he and Deepika Padukone have worked their way up in the industry.
He said that like him, Deepika Padukone isn’t from a family of actors. Similar difficulties and experiences brought them together.

He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, he’ll feature in Karan Johar’s romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie opens April 28, 2023. The actor will next appear in filmmaker Shankar’s version of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.

