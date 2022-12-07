Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh after 4 years of Kedarnath

  • Sara Ali Khan posted about Sushant Singh Rajput.
  • Sara Ali Khan celebrated four years in Bollywood.
  • She released behind-the-scenes photos.
Sara Ali Khan celebrated four years in Bollywood on Tuesday, the anniversary of her breakthrough film Kedarnath. She released behind-the-scenes photos and a comprehensive commentary. She recalled Sushant. Likewise: Abhishek Kapoor: Kedarnath wasn’t recognized until Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The first photo shows Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput during the session. Her co-star held her headphones while she smiled. Another candid photo of Sushant and Sara in mid-conversation followed. Other photos showed how Sara prepared for her first film, which won Best Debut Female at Filmfare.

Sara wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars, and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset, and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4 am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories.”

“And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favorite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” she added.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath followed the love story of a restrained Muslim servant and a rebellious Hindu priest’s daughter. Their relationship is tested by 2013’s Uttarakhand flash floods.

Abhishek Kapoor said,  “It’s the all-consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story MUST be told. I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver.”

He died in 2020. He died in Bandra. Later that year, he appeared in Dil Bechara.

