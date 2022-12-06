Shah Rukh Khan looking menacing in Pathaan’s new poster

He’ll star in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback will be explosive. He’ll star in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 2023’s most anticipated film. The movie opens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan’s makers presented Shah Rukh’s new poster on Tuesday.

Pathaan’s new poster features SRK

Shah Rukh is seen carrying a gun in the new poster. Siddharth stated he wanted SRK’s Pathaan appearance to be macho and alpha. He added SRK’s aesthetics have moulded the country’s pop culture and motivated generations of kids to dress like him. “His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won’t be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan!,”

Siddharth stated Pathaan’s designers attempted to express his character’s coolness through his clothes and hairstyle. “We wanted someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look.” he said. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Pathaan’s first teaser was released. Audience applauded.

On the Work in front, Shah Rukh will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Nayanthara is mentioned in Atlee’s Jawan.

