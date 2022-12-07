Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s pathaan new look, fan ask about the first song

Articles
  • Shah Rukh Khan Fans want Pathaan’s first song.
  • Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years.
  • Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh Khan Fans are eager for any movie news. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years. Fans have been longing to see Shah Rukh in a full-fledged role since his cameo in Brahmastra. Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. . Fans are delighted about a new still from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Yash Raj Films posted a new Pathaan still. Shah Rukh Khan is pictured with long hair and sunglasses, appearing intense. The picture also shows his well-defined shoulders, and it’s clear he’s worked hard to change his body for this part. “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo,”  The caption reads “Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”   See below.

Fans want Pathaan’s first song
Fans requested the first Pathaan song in the comments. Another fan posted, “Release the songs asp #pathaanfirstdayfirstshow,”  Twitter user: “Pls release songs.”  Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut Pathaan song. “Pathaan release song date anounce kre jaldi se.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s combination in Pathaan Pathaan director Siddharth Anand remarked,  “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

