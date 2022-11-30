Advertisement
Edition: English
Articles
Varun Dhawan thanks to Bhediya team and fans

  • Varun Dhawan’s latest film, Bhediya, has been well-received.
  • In Amar Kaushik’s film, the actor plays a young man role.
  • Bhediya’s box office performance has improved after a slow start.
Varun Dhawan’s latest film, Bhediya, has been well-received. In Amar Kaushik’s film, the actor plays a young man who can transform into a werewolf. Varun Dhawan rediscovered himself as a performer with Bhediya, one of his toughest roles. Bhediya’s box office performance has improved after a slow start.

The popular actor, overwhelmed by the positive reviews for Bhediya, thanked the film’s cast, crew, and audiences on Instagram. “Playing bhediya has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I used to feel post-doing the transformational scenes I can’t explain. Thank you Amar Kaushik, @maddockfilms @pvijan @officialjiostudios #dineshvijan for this opportunity. To my audience thank u for the love,”Varun Dhawan posts. Varun also shared a BTS video that shows how hard he worked on the film.

 

Bhediya is producer Dinesh Vijan’s third horror comedy after Stree and Roohi. Varun Dhawan played Bhaskar Sharma, who becomes Bhediya in the film starring Kriti Sanon. Supporting actors included Abhishek Banerjee, Pablin Kabak, Deepak Dobriyal, and Saurabh Shukla. Abhishek reprised Jana from Stree, connecting both universes.

The post-climax sequence of Bhediya featured Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana’s characters from Stree, confirming that both films are connected. Varun Dhawan is expected to play Bhediya in Stree 2 in 2023. Actor hasn’t confirmed reports yet.

