Aditya Roy Kapur Becomes ‘The Night Manager’ For Posh Hotel

Articles
  • Aditya Roy Kapur surprised guests at an hotel.
  • He can be seen standing at the front desk of a hotel.
  • He was seen conversing with the visitors.
Aditya Roy Kapur surprised guests at an upscale hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday by dressing up as one of the managers and giving them their room keys. In an online video, the actor can be seen standing at the front desk of a posh hotel in the city while dressed in a black suit. He was seen conversing with the visitors and distributing room keys. Some recognized him and took photos with him, while others couldn’t believe they were checking in with Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

 

The Night Manager, an upcoming television series, is the Indian version of John le Carre’s novel of the same name. David Farr’s 2016 BBC/AMC television adaptation starred Tom Hiddleston as the titular night manager. The show’s stars are Aditya and Anil Kapoor, and it has been defined as a high-octane thriller. Sandeep Modi created and directed the series, which stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. The actor’s next project will be Vardhan Ketkar’s Gumrah, which is set to be released in April. The movie is a Tamil remake of the 2019 crime thriller Thadam.

The book ‘The Night Manager’ recently received a new edition cover featuring the two actors. This is the first time that an Indian web series has been mentioned in a global bestseller.

