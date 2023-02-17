Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ajith Kumar’s pictures and videos from vacation go viral

Ajith Kumar’s pictures and videos from vacation go viral

Articles
Advertisement
Ajith Kumar’s pictures and videos from vacation go viral

Ajith Kumar’s pictures and videos from vacation go viral

Advertisement
  • Ajith Kumar is currently on vacation in Scotland.
  • His vacation photos are currently trending on social media.
  • Ajith having a good time while on holiday in Scotland.
Advertisement

Ajith Kumar is currently on vacation in Scotland and indulging in the success of his film Thunivu. Even though the actor doesn’t use social media, his pictures frequently fill up the internet and go viral. His vacation photos are currently trending on social media.

Here is a video of Ajith Kumar riding in Scotland’s comfortable weather. Although it is raining outside, the actor is seen operating the vehicle. With a black T-shirt and glasses, the actor looks dapper.

Advertisement

On social media, a number of images of Ajith having a good time while on holiday in Scotland also appeared. He may be seen in the pictures relaxing on a stone bench that is situated on the street of a rural city. The next two shots feature him posing for photographs against a serene backdrop.

Advertisement

An earlier post on Ajith’s fan page showed some images of him expressing his respect at the Lockerbie Garden of Remembering in Scotland. He may be seen posing for the camera while kneeling near the tombstones in the pictures.

Advertisement

On February 5, Shalini shared two photos of Ajith Kumar with her Instagram followers. He is captured in a photo posing while the sun is setting in the background. He can be seen in another post standing in the terminal and staring out over the airport runway. “My sunshine,” Shalini wrote as the photo’s caption. heart-eye emojis are used.

The huge success of his most recent film, Thunivu, has put the well-known star in a great mood right now. After a long absence, Ajith returned in the H Vinoth-directed heist thriller in a greyed-out part. The actor captured viewers’ hearts with his natural portrayal in the movie, which earned mixed reviews from reviewers and viewers alike.

The actor revealed his upcoming Vignesh Shivan project. However, it was revealed that the movie would not be made since Ajith is looking for a new director for his subsequent project. Although the rumours have not been substantiated, the well-known director suddenly deleted AK 62 from his Twitter bio. Instead, he inserted a new title, Wikki 6, which suggests that his next project will involve Ajith.

Also Read

Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier promotional song for Thunivu
Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier promotional song for Thunivu

Currently, Ajith Kumar is filming Thunivu. The latest buzz says Ajith Kumar...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad
Yami Gautam discusses her screen tests and smaller roles
Yami Gautam discusses her screen tests and smaller roles
Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy
Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry's request
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry's request
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story