Ajith Kumar’s pictures and videos from vacation go viral

Ajith Kumar is currently on vacation in Scotland and indulging in the success of his film Thunivu. Even though the actor doesn’t use social media, his pictures frequently fill up the internet and go viral. His vacation photos are currently trending on social media.

Here is a video of Ajith Kumar riding in Scotland’s comfortable weather. Although it is raining outside, the actor is seen operating the vehicle. With a black T-shirt and glasses, the actor looks dapper.

On social media, a number of images of Ajith having a good time while on holiday in Scotland also appeared. He may be seen in the pictures relaxing on a stone bench that is situated on the street of a rural city. The next two shots feature him posing for photographs against a serene backdrop.

An earlier post on Ajith’s fan page showed some images of him expressing his respect at the Lockerbie Garden of Remembering in Scotland. He may be seen posing for the camera while kneeling near the tombstones in the pictures.

Exclusive ✨🎉 Latest Pic Of AK sir at Scotland paying respect in Lockerbie Garden Of Remembrance. #AjithKumar #AK62 pic.twitter.com/Qxjofw37mB — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 11, 2023

On February 5, Shalini shared two photos of Ajith Kumar with her Instagram followers. He is captured in a photo posing while the sun is setting in the background. He can be seen in another post standing in the terminal and staring out over the airport runway. “My sunshine,” Shalini wrote as the photo’s caption. heart-eye emojis are used.

The huge success of his most recent film, Thunivu, has put the well-known star in a great mood right now. After a long absence, Ajith returned in the H Vinoth-directed heist thriller in a greyed-out part. The actor captured viewers’ hearts with his natural portrayal in the movie, which earned mixed reviews from reviewers and viewers alike.

The actor revealed his upcoming Vignesh Shivan project. However, it was revealed that the movie would not be made since Ajith is looking for a new director for his subsequent project. Although the rumours have not been substantiated, the well-known director suddenly deleted AK 62 from his Twitter bio. Instead, he inserted a new title, Wikki 6, which suggests that his next project will involve Ajith.

