Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif

The talented actress Alia Bhatt is presently experiencing success both personally and professionally. After giving birth, the Bollywood star, who was most recently seen in Brahmastra, plans to resume her career with back-to-back films. Family and profession are equally important to Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022.

It’s interesting to note that the actress, who has always been outspoken about her peers and valued their work, recently praised Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, two of her close friends.

Alia Bhatt recently praised Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, two of her close friends and current actresses, for the incredible fortitude they have displayed in their professional and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The actress talked about entrepreneurship, sisterhood, and other businesswomen, particularly other actors who had already built successful ventures.

“While I’m here talking about other women entrepreneurs, I would like to give major shoutouts to my contemporaries. Like, somebody like Deepika, who started her own skincare brand 82 East with some lovely products that I’ve tried. Another friend of mine, Katrina, has her own makeup brand – Kay Beauty. Again, done so well in the market of makeup, and done extremely well for herself,” stated Alia Bhatt.

“I really admire women who can come out there and as I said, put their mouth is, believe in a certain brand and back it, and do all that they can, to push it and promote it. Even like women producers, for example, women directors – I will continue to support them. Not because they are women. Only because I admire the courage and I admire who can stand out and say this is something that I will do myself,” the Ganguabi Kathiawadi actress said.

After giving birth, the accomplished actress will immediately return to work on the much awaited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is anticipated to begin production for Jee Le Zaraa after wrapping off the last scenes of Karan Johar’s love drama, which will see her reunited with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif are the key characters in the next road movie directed by Farhan Akhtar.

