Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Valentine's day wish

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s day wish

Articles
Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s day wish

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s day wish

  • Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular couples.
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia wed in April 2022.
  • Ranbir and Alia were apart on Valentine’s day.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in the city. The couple wed in April 2022 after spending a long time together in a relationship. They decided on a small wedding ceremony with only close friends and family present. The couple soon welcomed their daughter Raha into the family in November 2022.

Although Raha’s face hasn’t been revealed, Alia frequently posts glimpses of her on Instagram. Ranbir and Alia were apart on Valentine’s Day since the new boy in town was in Pune promoting his next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Nevertheless, he made sure to wish Raha and Alia.

With his dazzling performance in Pune, Ranbir was seen lighting up the stage. The huge crowd was enthralled by his stylish movements.

He was also observed throughout the occasion sending his wife and daughter a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message. He stated: “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”

Alia was spotted today responding to Ranbir’s lovely video. She uploaded his video on her Instagram story. She also added the words “Cutest human ever” and a red heart emoji. Well, we wholeheartedly concur with Alia!

For Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Luv Ranjan and Ranbir have partnered up. Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Shraddha Kapoor are also included. The movie is scheduled for release on March 8.

In addition to this, he has the Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. On the other hand, Alia has upcoming roles in Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine's Day with her sister
Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Alia Bhatt celebrated this special day with her sister. Alia Bhatt shares...

