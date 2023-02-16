Deepika Padukone spotted travelling in economy class flight

Deepika Padukone chose an unusual mode of travel.

Deepika wearing an orange and blue outfit.

Deepika maintained a low profile on the flight.

Advertisement

Nobody is surprised that celebrities live expensive lives. Traveling frequently is an unavoidable part of their job, and they are seen entering and exiting airports more frequently than the general public. Given their celebrity and the need for comfort, most celebrities travel in business class only.

However, a celebrity like Deepika Padukone recently chose an unusual mode of travel, and the video quickly went viral. Deepika appears in the video wearing an oversized orange and blue athleisure outfit with a cap.

Advertisement

She is seen walking towards the restroom, accompanied by her bodyguard. Deepika maintained a low profile on the flight, however, the passengers were quick to notice and in no time a video had popped up on social media platforms.

Also Read Pathaan – Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Pathaan became the biggest Hindi blockbuster of all time. YRF shared Behind...