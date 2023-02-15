Advertisement
How Yash Chopra convinced Sridevi’s mother for outfits?

  • Everyone in the country had fallen in love with Sridevi.
  • Sridevi’s mother didn’t like the clothes.
  • He managed to persuade her.
Everyone in the country had fallen in love with Sridevi when she first appeared on screen about 24 years ago in Chandni, wearing a white salwar-kameez and flashing her contagious grin. Chandni’s costumes have become classics in addition to being one of Sridevi’s most well-known performances. But did you know that when the film was being made, Sridevi’s mother didn’t like the clothes, especially the white ones?

 

 

In the recently released documentary series The Romantics, Pamela Chopra claimed that Sridevi expressed reservations about wearing white dresses, while her mother strongly disagreed. Pamela reported Sridevi saying in the first episode, “Yash ji, why this all white? This is so dull.” In an old interview with Karan Johar, Yash claimed that he persuaded Sridevi by saying, “I have faith in you as an actor, in your performance, if you have faith in me as a director, I like to present you as I want.”

Then her mother appeared. Pamela remarked “And the mother came,”, “‘Yash Chopra ji, white in our community is not considered festive at all.” ‘Dekho Mummy ji, this is my vision,’ Yash said. He managed to persuade her, but she was not entirely convinced.” The white garments are now among the most well-known images from that film.

In the same episode, Anil Kapoor claimed that Yash Chopra asked Boney Kapoor to approach Sridevi for Chandni because she was a “top star” at the time and he didn’t know how to approach her. “He asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is who has made such great films, it was just the money,” he stated.

