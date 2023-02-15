Advertisement
Karan Johar wrote a lengthy note after watching the Netflix documentary

Karan Johar wrote a lengthy note after watching the Netflix documentary

Articles
Karan Johar wrote a lengthy note after watching the Netflix documentary

Karan Johar wrote a lengthy note after watching the Netflix documentary

  • Karan wrote a message After watching the documentary.
  • Karan praised producer Aditya Chopra on Instagram.
  • Additionally, Karan made fun of Aditya by joking.
After watching the Netflix documentary The Romantics, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a lengthy message. On Wednesday, Karan praised producer Aditya Chopra on Instagram, remarking that his “best friend” had “a face and how beautifully articulate was he.”.

Additionally, Karan made fun of Aditya by joking that if he published all the images that they had ‘shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out’.

The Romantics poster was posted by Karan, who wrote: “Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf….I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today?”

The director went on, “We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish…. The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt…. Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking ….. I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… it’s origin and it’s journey….”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He added”Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!”.

“And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi congratulations to my dearest friend @udayc for being such a force behind this (red heart emojis),” Karan ended his tweet there.

Kajol responded to the tweet by saying, “Well said (clapping hands emojis).””This was just beautiful .. sat through it in one go last night!”  Sikandar Kher wrote. a supporter remarked, “You echoed all my emotions while watching this spectacular docuseries. Learnt. Lived. Remembered. Loved.”  “Best part was Aditya Chopra.” The Romantics marked Aditya’s debut in front of the camera.

