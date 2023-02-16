Kareena Kapoor Khan willing to work with Ryan Gosling

Kareena Kapoor will be lending her voice to a podcast.

She would like to work with Ryan Gosling.

She is set to star in Hansal Mehta’s next film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be lending her voice to a podcast adaptation of Marvel’s series The Wastelanders (Hindi adaptation), in which she will play Black Widow, recently revealed in an interview that she would like to work with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

In an interview Kareena stated “People from here are going to the West, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honored and excited. I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do that (act in Hollywood). I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here.”

When asked about her character, Kareena stated that she kept reading about Black Widow and felt a strong connection to her. She also stated that these MCU characters will be Indian and will be owned by Indian actors through their voices, which will be heard by everyone in India and around the world.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is set to star in Hansal Mehta’s next film, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. She’ll also make her OTT debut in The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and will appear in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

