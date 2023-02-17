Kartik Aaryan & his parents spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple

Kartik Aaryan and his parents paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Shehzada was launched in theatres.

The actor was seen waving at the photographers.

Kartik Aaryan and his parents paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday, the same day that his movie Shehzada was launched in theatres. The actor was seen waving at the photographers while wearing a basic kurta-pajama. He was leaving in his car while wearing an orange stole across his shoulders.

Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy are also featured in Shehzad. Kartik plays a middle-class man in the Rohit Dhawan-directed movie who discovers one day that his biological father is not a millionaire.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, shared Shehzada’s collections across national chains along with those of the Marvel movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man had better collections by the afternoon than Shehzada. During Shehzada’s opening day, a special promotion was also introduced, offering one ticket absolutely free.

Kartik stated in an interview with PTI that “I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more.”

On being asked how much he has evolved as an actor over the years, the actor said he has not changed much as a person. “Situations have, of course, changed and my struggle has also changed relatively. But my core strength remains the same. I am still learning and there is a long way to go,” the actor said. “I just wish people around me don’t turn into yes men, and I am happy they haven’t,” he added.

Last year, Kartik gave audiences a smash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and he received plaudits for the thriller Freddy, which was made available on OTT. After Shehzada, this year’s Satyaprem Ki Katha will have Kartik opposite Kiara Advani.

