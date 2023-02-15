Kartik Aaryan thanks Salman Khan for being very supportive

Kartik Aaryan s getting ready for the release of Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan, who had a fantastic 2022, is getting ready for the release of Shehzada, his masala comedy. Along with Rajpla Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Kriti Sanon, it is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge, and Tabu’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was officially remade in Shehzada.

The crowd has reacted favourably to the teaser and the songs, and they are now impatiently anticipating seeing the movie on the big screen. Kartik and Kriti before the film’s release. The two discussed many topics, including their commercial film, the nepotism controversy, Salman Khan’s response to the Character Dheela 2.0 song, and much more.

Kartik recently debuted the movie’s song Character Dheela 2.0. It is a recreation of Ready’s dance number by Salman Khan. The song was launched, and very quickly it received a huge amount of attention from online users. Everyone was drawn in by the upbeat music and Kartik’s inventive moves. Even Salman praised the song and wished Kartik and the Shehzada team well.

Salman wrote, “Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada.” During the interview, Kartik was asked if he got a chance to speak to him and how did he react. Kartik said that Salman was very supportive. The actor said, “When I got the opportunity do this song, it’s a huge song and for me to get those best wishes also is a big deal, for the entire team actually. He really supported us with this song and it’s a big deal. Right now, it’s doing so well and wherever we are going, we are getting a positive response. Thanks to him that he supported the song. Unhone mere vo niche baith ke wala jo step hai jisme piche jaa raha hu, uske ke liye bhi kuch toh bola tha. He said that bahut dukhne wala step kar raha hai, in his own style (laughs). I really thank him for being supportive.”

After Shehzada, Kartik will appear with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Additionally, he is working on Captain India by Hansal Mehta and Kabir Khan's upcoming film.

