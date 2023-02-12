Advertisement
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now

  • Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde win hearts with their chemistry.
  • He is preparing for a major theatrical.
  • Salman Khan is the leader of the family in the eagerly awaited movie.
The movie Kisi Ka Bhai Salman Khan is preparing for a major theatrical release in the much-anticipated family comedy Kisi Ki Jaan. before the start of the release. On Sunday, February 12, the superstar dropped the much-awaited first single from the picture.

At the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, the swoon-worthy song, which stars Salman Khan and leading lady Pooja Hegde, was unveiled.

Himesh Reshammiya’s enchanting composition has a melody that strongly evokes romance from the 1990s. Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan perform the song Naiyo Lagda, which was written by Shabbir Ahmed. The captivating chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who play the key characters, is the Naiyo Lagda song video’s most notable feature.

The Naiyo Lagda song is a great visual delight because of the excellent visuals, retro-style but enticing dance choreography, and gorgeous costumes. Expectations for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have also increased as a result of the romantic number’s potential.

“Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil,” Salman Khan posted on his official social media accounts after the release of the eagerly anticipated first track from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finals event.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan Films production that is also produced by Salma Khan, is helmed by acclaimed author-director Farhad Samji. Salman Khan plays the part of a loving older brother and the leader of the family in the eagerly awaited movie, which is rumoured to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram. In addition to Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, The movie will be distributed internationally by Zee Studios and is scheduled for Eid 2023 release.

