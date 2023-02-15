Advertisement
Edition: English

Love Again – Priyanka Chopra gets romantic with Sam Heughan

Articles
Love Again – Priyanka Chopra gets romantic with Sam Heughan

  • Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses.
  • Priyanka Chopra established her niche in Hollywood industry.
  • The trailer of ‘Love Again’ has finally been released.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest and most iconic actresses and performers that the world has. After beginning her modelling career, Priyanka Chopra gradually and steadily became a sensation and a force to be reckoned with, and things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her ever since.

Soon after reaching new heights in the Hindi entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra slowly and steadily established her niche in the Hollywood entertainment industry, and her career has taken a new and perpetual turn.

From Citadel to Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has proven her worth in a variety of ways, and we adore her for it. So, guess what? This time, she’s back with another special project, and the moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived.

To everyone’s delight and happiness, the trailer for her upcoming project titled ‘Love Again’ has finally been released, and we absolutely adore it. We see Priyanka falling in love with a’stranger,’ Sam Heughan, and guess what? Nick Jonas’ special cameo appearance makes it even more interesting.

 

