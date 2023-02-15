Manoj Bajpayee gives a message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to Manoj Bajpayee’s request.

Samantha work while they were filming their web series.

She is now preparing for the premiere of her movie Shaakuntalam.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to Manoj Bajpayee‘s request for her to be gentle with herself. Manoj recently admitted in an interview that watching Samantha work while they were filming their web series, Family Man, made him nervous (2021).

On Wednesday, a fan account on Twitter posted a chunk of the interview. “@BajpayeeManoj sir about @Samanthaprabhu2.” was the caption for the post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied to the video with the emojis “(Hugging face and heart hands emojis) will try sir @BajpayeeManoj.”

Manoj was asked to speak for Samantha during a Wednesday interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. He stated: “Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking… But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man, it scared me, how much pain she is giving herself).”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK developed the spy drama series The Family Man for Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary are among the actors who appear in it.

As the series’ major adversary, Samantha debuted in the second season of the show’s online version. Season one aired in 2019, and season two made its debut in 2021. The third season’s air dates have not yet been released.

Samantha is now preparing for the premiere of her movie Shaakuntalam. The movie is slated to come out on April 14. Its release date, originally scheduled for February 17, was delayed. The movie’s release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil will take place on the new date.

The forthcoming family drama Gulmohar will include Manoj. In addition to Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma playing the key parts, the movie is directed by Rahul Chittella. Beginning March 3, it will only be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manoj‘s most recent performance was in the song Kudi Meri with actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali, which received favourable reviews from the audience. He will also appear in Bandaa, a riveting courtroom drama. Apoorv Singh Karki makes his feature film debut as a filmmaker.

