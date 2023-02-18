Advertisement
Natasa Stankovic said it was absolutely magical to renew vows

  • Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the popular couples.
  • In a court ceremony, the couple wed in 2020.
  • They recently took a private aircraft to Udaipur to attend the lavish wedding.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular couples in the area. In a court ceremony, the couple wed in 2020. The couple decided to remarry on February 14 because the previous ceremony was secret.

They recently took a private aircraft to Udaipur to attend the lavish wedding together with their son Agastya and the family. In addition to having a traditional Hindu wedding, Hardik and Natasa also had a white wedding. The actress posted some additional previously unreleased images from the Hindu wedding earlier today on social media.

Hardik and Natasa wore elegant clothing designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their Hindu wedding. Natasa looked like a dream in a golden and crimson lehenga, while Hardik sported an off-white sherwani with a red maharaja necklace.

With a striking necklace and complementary accessories, she finished off her appearance. The lavishly adorned lehenga appeared to be something out of a dream. She additionally wore a red saree with an ornate blouse. She can be seen posing for photos alongside her husband and their son Agastya.

Natasa included a beautiful note with the photos. She referred to her wedding as “absolutely magical.” She added that she and Hardik “feel like a Fairytale bride and groom” because to the designers. She penned, “Living My Dream! Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends. Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom.”

Immediately after posting the images, Anushka Sharma said, “Stunning!” “Wow,” wrote Krunal Pandya, Hardik’s brother. Even the supporters were spotted showing the couple their affection. “This is the cutest photo, the baby with the bride,” a fan said. “Cute Agasta,” read another comment.

Anushka had earlier sent the pair her best wishes on her Instagram story.  She wrote, “Congratulations! @Hardikpandya93 & @Natasastankovic_ Wishing you love and happiness forever” followed by a white heart emoji.”

