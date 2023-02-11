Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her after film Saath Saath

Neena Gupta has admitted that she believed producers would line up.

Actress Neena Gupta has admitted that she believed producers would line up outside her house to collaborate with her following her 1982 film debut, Saath Saath. Neena stated that she would “yearn to obtain a nice part” but never did in a recent interview. Neena added that she is finally in a position where filmmakers view her as a bankable talent after four decades in the business.

Raman Kumar wrote and directed the drama Saath Saath, which Dilip Dhawan also produced. Along with Neena, other actors who appear in it include Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval, Satish Shah, Rakesh Bedi, AK Hangal, and Iftekhar.

Neena stated in an interview”There was a desire and dream… Like in Saath Saath, although I had a small comic role, I would think I have done such a good job that people would queue up outside my house (to work with me). But it is a different business. You cannot do a small comedy part in a film and expect to become a heroine because there is a thappa (tag) on you for small parts. We would yearn to get a good part and I never got it.”

As she discussed her current initiatives and “market value,” Neena added, “This is a big deal for me. This is what I wanted throughout my career. You need that break where your film, in which you have a pivotal role, becomes a hit. That never happened to me in films, it happened on TV. When Badhaai Ho, in which I had a solid role, became successful, things changed. Then suddenly I became a very good actor. My market value rose. It is a business… If your market value is good then you will get lead roles.”

The most recent movie to include Neena was Shiv Shastri Balboa. Ajayan Venugopalan, Anupam Kher, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi all play significant roles in the movie, which also features Anupam Kher. The movie debuted on February 10 in theatres.

She is also working on Metro In Dino by Anurag Basu. In addition to them, it has lead performances by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. The anthology movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 8, 2023.

