Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an 'Amelia' gown

Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an ‘Amelia’ gown

Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an ‘Amelia’ gown

Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an ‘Amelia’ gown

  • Nora Fatehi looked stunning in an “Amelia” gown.
  • The latest dress worn by Nora Fatehi is anything but standard.
  • Nora Fatehi wore an 18kt rose gold bracelet set with diamonds.
Nora, who was styled by Aastha Sharma, looked stunning in a “Amelia” gown. The silk outfit included an asymmetrical hem, a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, a cut-out on the midriff, and a crossover detail on the bodice. Her Rs. 165010 dress included an A-line silhouette and a draped look, which can make wearing this gown more stylish.

Not all limes are acidic. Here is the delicious rendition of it. Anyone in need of a gown? The latest dress worn by Nora Fatehi is anything but standard.

Without a doubt, the customary red attire flag is raised during this Valentine’s Week. So, what do you believe the week’s plans are? No, we’re not going to follow the same trend, and we’ve changed our plan. to begin a glitzy story with green and to fully realise it with perfectly ruched strokes.

Nora‘s outfits are nothing less than energising and gorgeous. Is there any attire that she considers to be daring? Keep this in mind for when you are making your expensive plans. Lime and all the other greens put on a colourful display, but it was just the beginning of mesmerising us.

The 31-year-old charmed us with her confidence in slaying while wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan one-shoulder gown from Neiman Marcus. The Grami dancer can pull off any style stunt, as is clear in this instance.

Once you have this dress, complement it with a pricey timepiece from the Italian design business Bulgari. Nora Fatehi wore an 18kt rose gold bracelet set set with diamonds and a Serpenti Spiga double-spiral watch with a malachite-colored face.

She was drawn to the stage of superior gold by her rings and peep-toe shimmering stilettos. The O Saki Saki dancer‘s hair was curled into silky waves, while Marianna Mukuchyan applied monochromatic makeup in shades of peach.

