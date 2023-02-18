Pathaan 4th saturday box office: Film sees highest growth percentage

The average ticket price for the movie has increased.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and directed by Siddharth Anand, saw a 50% increase in sales on Saturday as compared to Friday. Since Friday, the average ticket price for the movie has increased, and attendance has also increased. Foot traffic increased as predicted at single screens and properties that yesterday chose not to participate in the Rs 110 initiative.

Therefore, Pathaan had again another excellent day at the box office, earning Rs 3.25 crores. Pathaan experienced the highest growth % among comparable films, while Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania experienced subdued growth on their debut Saturday.

As one of the first movies to notice ticket prices undergo so many variations, Team Pathaan has experimented heavily with its movie pricing. The producers chose dynamic pricing in the first five days, raising ticket prices in response to demand.

During weekdays, ticket prices decreased; for the second weekend, they increased once more. After the third weekend of the movie, the producers cut the ticket price, and they further cut it in the fourth week by offering highly intriguing incentives.

On the fourth Friday, tickets cost a flat rate of Rs 110, and on Saturday and Sunday, they cost a flat rate of Rs 200. Since many centers are playing it at capacity, foot traffic has grown significantly but collections have been significantly reduced. Yet, the movie is a historic blockbuster and is having yet another successful weekend.

The day-wise net box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs 55 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 – Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 – Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 – Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 – Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 – Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 – Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 – Rs. 7.25 cr

Day 15 – Rs. 6.50 cr

Day 16 – Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 17 – Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 18 – Rs 10.50 cr

Day 19 – Rs 12.50 cr

Day 20 – Rs 4 cr

Day 21 – Rs 5.40 cr

Day 22 – Rs 3.50 cr

Day 23 – Rs 3.20 cr

Day 24 – Rs 2.20 cr

Day 25 – Rs 3.25 cr

Total = Rs. 490.55 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 508.20 cr nett all versions)

After 25 days, Pathaan‘s Indian Hindi version has earned Rs 490.55 crores. The film’s overall gross is estimated to be Rs 508.20 crores. The movie made an astounding 46 million dollars in overseas box office receipts, which, when converted to Indian rupees, comes to an astounding sum of more than Rs 377 crores.

Therefore, the movie’s worldwide box office receipts reach over 990 crores. It will join the exclusive Rs 1,000 crore club by tomorrow or the day after, a milestone only four Indian films have previously accomplished.

